Two losses in three games, but Manchester United's Erik Ten Hag has club's full backing, says CEO

Manchester United Chief Executive Omar Berrada says manager Erik ten Hag has the full backing of the club and is optimistic that the pieces are being put in place for the long-term success of the team domestically and in Europe.

United finished eighth in the Premier League last season and Sunday's 3-0 defeat by Liverpool made it two losses from three games in the current campaign, leaving them in 14th spot.

"Erik has our full backing. We think he is the right coach for us," Berrada told reporters ahead of the Liverpool match in comments published on Monday.

"We have worked very closely together in this transfer window and we are going to continue working very closely with him to help get the best results out of the team."