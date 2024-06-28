Uruguay put five past Bolivia to edge closer to Copa quarters

East Ruthedrford, New Jersey: Uruguay thrashed tournament minnows Bolivia 5-0 in their Group C encounter in New Jersey on Thursday to all but book their place in the Copa America quarter-finals.

Facundo Pellistri nodded home the opener in the eighth minute and Darwin Nunez doubled Uruguay's lead just after the 20-minute mark, powering a left-footed shot past Bolivia keeper Guillermo Vizcarra.

Maximiliano Araujo struck from close range to kill off the contest in the 77th minute before Federico Valverde made it 4-0 four minutes later.