Venezuela edge out 10-man Ecuador in Copa America

Venezuela struck twice in the space of 10 minutes in the second half to come from behind and earn a 2-1 victory over Ecuador in the Copa America on Saturday, getting their Group B campaign off to a winning start.

Ecuador played most of the match with 10 men after their captain Enner Valencia was sent off in the 22nd minute for a high boot, but Jeremy Sarmiento smashed home just before halftime to put them in front.

Both of Venezuela's goals came from substitutes.

Jhonder Cadiz leveled the match in the 64th minute before Eduard Bello struck in the 74th to boost Venezuela's chances of reaching the quarter-finals.