With perfection mere games away, Bayer Leverkusen set new unbeaten European record

Records are meant to be broken. While it's unlikely that Bayer Leverkusen set out to shatter some of the longest-held records in European football when they began this season, the sublime German side has managed to do precisely that, racking up win after win with no end in sight.

Continuing their impeccable form this season, Leverkusen snatched a draw from the jaws of defeat against Roma on Thursday, scoring a 97th minute equaliser to extend their unbeaten run.

The 2-2 draw with Roma on Thursday not only earned the German side a spot in the UEFA Europa League final on an aggregate score of 4-2, but also took them to a record 49-game unbeaten streak, the longest-ever in Europe.