WTF!: Haaland livid at referee as Spurs-City ends in nail-biting draw

After the dust settled on a frenetic encounter, City were left in third place in the league table, three points behind leaders Arsenal and one behind Liverpool. Manager Pep Guardiola had also regained his composure after losing his cool in the final moments.

Speaking on the late controversy, Guardiola refused to blame the decision for his side's failure to win.

"I make mistakes, the players make mistakes," Guardiola said. "It surprised me because when Erling went down if you whistle then it's fine but when he stands up and continues and the ref made the gesture to play on, then after he makes the pass he stops the game."

"After (Haaland) made the pass he stopped the game. I don't want to criticise them. In the touchline sometimes I lose my mind, my gesture was not proper," the Catalan manager said.

This is not the first time Simon Hooper has been in the spotlight for a debatable referring decision. In the Liverpool versus Tottenham PL fixture this season, Curtis Jones from the Merseyside club was given a soft red card, causing dissatisfaction. Again, in the Wolves versus Manchester United game, Andre Onana smashed into two Wolves players, but no penalty was awarded, following which Hooper was taken off duty for a week.

