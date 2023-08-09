For Tamil Nadu' very own Karthi, a homecoming filled with adoration

Karthi Selvam wears jersey No. 50 at the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai. During the warm-up, when the squad is being read out, his name comes up last. The announcer gets to say, “namma Tamil paiyan, Karthi Selvam!” (Our Tamil boy, Karthi Selvam) to massive cheers.
Tamil Nadu’s Karthi grew up in the state dreaming of playing for India.
“I had that feeling that whatever chance I get, I need to take,” Karthi told this writer recently when asked if getting to the national team from Tamil Nadu was his passion.
“That wish to play for India came right when I started in school. The moment I chose Harmanpreet as my idol, I wanted to play with him.”
Harmanpreet Singh would go on to be a part of a special moment in Karthi’s career on Sunday night against Malaysia. Sending in a stunning crossfield pass from close to the midfield, the Indian captain set Karthi up to score from the edge of the circle. The 21-year-old forward trapped the ball instantly and fired a powerful shot to open the scoring. It opened India’s scoring in an important match that they went on to win 5-0.
Watching on from the stands was Karthi’s coach Muthukumar, who trained him at the Sports Hostel of Excellence in Kovilpatti. "To see our boy play in our state, do well and score, to see this all from the venue, I was just so happy,” he said. “It is great to watch India play, but to have one of our own feels even more special. And that goal he scored, combining well with Harmanpreet, was so important. Not just for him, but for all of us. That goal will help him go to the next level. It proved to everyone he belongs to this stage."
Karthi, who hails from a humble background in Ariyalur, started playing when he was in Class VII. He had dabbled a little with football and basketball but then there was a senior who was playing hockey, and seeing him train for aerial balls, Karthi got hooked. He then joined YMCA Chennai from 7th, and his hockey journey began. One of his early inspirations was his mother Valarmathi, who he learned played a lot of different games in her childhood.
She drove him to succeed. His family, along with many friends and coaches, have been in attendance at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. But it is the new fans he has made that must please Karthi.
Before the opening night’s match against China, you could spot people in the stands asking who Karthi was, what jersey he wore, spotting his headband and orange shoes. His name was being chanted as the team loosened up with their sprints and then as he came on as a substitute. His first contribution was to win a penalty corner that night, which Harmanpreet converted and more adoration from the stands.
After the matches, that end after 10 pm, there have been people staying back, to get selfies with Karthi in the background. The youngster obliges, walking along the sidelines slowly, with a bright smile on his face.
Karthi, who his coach says has been always been hard-working, knows this is just the start. “Dream of course is to play at the Olympics, as everyone would say. For me, I have to play well every chance I get consistently, only then I can reach the next level,” he had said.
“If you give him three good chances, he will score two,” Muthukumar added. “If he keeps up this graph, he has a chance to be part of the Paris squad. Everyone will have that dream of course, so he has to stay on this path.”
On Wednesday, his career will come one full circle when he lines up against Pakistan. In 2022, he had made his debut against the arch rivals at the Asia Cup, as part of a second-string squad.
But on this August night in 2023, he will stand next to the Harmanpreets and Manpreets, knowing full well he belongs at this level and hoping to impress further. And the fans will be right behind him once again.