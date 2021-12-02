Formula One: How Max Verstappen can win world title

Formula One: How Max Verstappen can win world title

A look at how how the Dutchman can do it

AFP
AFP, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
  • Dec 02 2021, 08:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 08:28 ist
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen. Credit: AFP Photo

Max Verstappen can wrap up the 2021 Formula One world title on the streets of Jeddah on Sunday and deny Lewis Hamilton a record eighth championship.

AFP looks at how the Dutchman can do it:

-- If Verstappen finishes first with fastest lap and Hamilton finishes sixth or lower.

-- If Verstappen finishes first and Hamilton finishes seventh or lower.

-- If Verstappen finishes second with fastest lap and Hamilton finishes 10th or lower.

-- If Verstappen finishes second and Hamilton doesn't score.

-- If the title is not decided this weekend then the 2021 championship will be settled at the season's final race in Abu Dhabi on December 12.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing
Formula One
Sports News

What's Brewing

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

 