Hamilton wins sixth Formula One world title

Lewis Hamilton won his sixth Formula One world title on Sunday when he finished second at the United States Grand Prix, taking him just one behind the all-time record of seven held by German legend Michael Schumacher.

The 34-year-old Briton came home just behind Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and ahead of Max Verstappen who was third in a Red Bull at the Circuit of the Americas.

Hamilton added the 2019 title to previous triumphs in 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

"I can't believe it, thanks a lot," Hamilton said over the team radio as he moved out of a tie for five titles he held with Argentina's Juan Manuel Fangio.

He added: "It's just overwhelming if I'm really honest. It was such a tough race today, Valtteri did a great job. As an athlete, I feel as fresh as can be. We'll keep pushing for the rest of the season."

