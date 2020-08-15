NASCAR racer Austin Dillon coronavirus positive, will miss Daytona event

US driver Austin Dillon said Saturday he has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Sunday's NASCAR road-course event at Daytona.

Dillon reported his positive test to his Richard Childress Racing team, which named Kaz Grala as his replacement for the Go Bowling 235 on the 3.61-mile oval and road-course Florida layout.

The team, owned by Dillon's grandfather Childress, said the driver's wife Whitney and son Ace are symptom-free.

Dillon can return to competition if he receives two negative Covid-19 test results at least 24 hours apart, along with written clearance to resume racing activity from his personal physician.

Should Dillon, 30, not produce two negative tests within 10 days, his status can be reviewed by a NASCAR consulting physician.

Dillon's victory July 19 at Texas Motor Speedway clinched a spot in the NASCAR playoffs, but he will need a medical waiver to a requirement that he compete in every race to keep that playoff spot.

Dillon's two other NASCAR wins came in two of the series' biggest races, the 2017 Coca-Cola 600 and the 2018 Daytona 500.

"RCR has enacted procedures and safety protocols designed to minimize the risk of Covid-19 exposure and spread," the team said in a statement.

"We will continue to adhere to these guidelines in order to protect the health and safety of our employees and their families, and our business partners."