Green Park inspires red sentiment

“God has given us this Test and we leave the rest to him,” Kapoor said that had a few visiting journalists in splits. Going by the farce which has unfolded over the weekend, one which has seen two days of the second Test between India and Bangladesh being wiped out despite not a drop of rain on Sunday, it’s evident that even the Almighty can’t work a miracle if the humans involved in charge of conduct of a game are inefficient and indifferent.