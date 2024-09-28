Gulveer Singh wins 5000m gold in Challenge Cup with new national record

New Delhi: India's Gulveer Singh on Saturday set a new national record en route to winning the men's 5000m gold in the Yogibo Athletics Challenge Cup of World Athletics Continental Tour at Niigata, Japan.

Gulveer, a bronze winner at last year's Hangzhou Asian Games, clocked 13:11.82 seconds to win the gold in the World Athletics' bronze level meet.

The 26-year-old broke his own national mark of 13:18.92s set during the Portland Track Festival earlier this year.