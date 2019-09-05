Head swimming coach sacked over molestation video

The Swimming Federation of India on Sept.5 sacked the services of Goa's chief swimming coach Surajit Ganguly, after a video of him allegedly molesting a minor girl went viral on social media on Sept.4.

Former Chief Minister and Swimming Federation of India president Digambar Kamat confirmed the termination of services of Ganguly, who has been coaching the state swimming team for two years.

"We have terminated his service with immediate effect. The Federation has been asked to submit a report to me about the video," Kamat told Deccan Herald.

Union Minister of State for Sports Kiren Rijiju, who was tagged in a tweet which contained photo grabs of the video, which shows Ganguly allegedly molesting a minor girl, said that he has taken a "strong view" of the incident.

"I have taken a strong view of the incident. The Goa Swimming Association has terminated the contract of the coach Surajit Ganguly. I am asking the Swimming Federation of India to ensure that this coach is not employed anywhere in India. This applies to all Federations and disciplines," Rijiju tweeted.

Ganguly could not be contacted via phone despite repeated attempts.