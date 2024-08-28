Fulton backs Pathak to fill in Sreejesh's shoes

If you look, Sree’s (Sreejesh) career has spanned 20 years, so he sat on the bench, and then he took over as number one. But then a lot of good things were done, sharing the load with Pathak. So he has experience. He has over 100 caps. When you first came in, you obviously knew Sree at best is going to be a part of your current cycle. A goalkeeper is always a long term investment. Did you feel the need to invest in Pathak? I would say Pathak, Suraj and Mohit (HS). Pawan (Malik) is another one because he’s played Pro League. He’ll be joining us next month. Having said that, it's time we need to support Pathak because, you know, he has been sitting in the wings for a while. This is his second Olympic campaign, sitting behind Sree and that's not easy. We back him, he's been our number two for a long time. He's won us games, won us shootouts. But because he sits behind Sree, he doesn't get any of the status or, you know, the accolades that Sree does. But now it's his opportunity.