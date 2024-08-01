Harendra looks to give Indian eves a purpose

The most important thing is for me to win their confidence to help them become not just a good player but a great one. Me and my coaching group have made a rule that no two girls from the same state can room together. Even in the dining hall, state-mates cannot sit next to each other during any meal. Everybody has to talk to everybody even if they don’t speak the same language. We have all agreed that the common communication language will be Hindi. If someone is struggling, it is our job to help them learn. For instance, one of the five girls I have picked from the juniors is from Mizoram and she cannot speak both Hindi or English. So I put her with someone who is really good at Hindi. Her job is to teach her one new word everyday so she feels like she belongs.