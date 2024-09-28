Impression that Indian hockey team concedes late goals has changed: Zafar Iqbal

New Delhi: The general impression that the Indian hockey team concedes late goals has changed with its second successive Olympic bronze medal and the Harmanpreet Singh-led side is one of the best in the world in all aspects, feels the legendary Zafar Iqbal.

Iqbal, a gold medallist at the 1980 Moscow Olympics and captain of the 1982 Asian Games silver-winning Indian team, is hoping for an uptick in the game's profile in the country after the bronze medals in the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

"The general impression before was that India is a team that concedes goals late in games but that has changed now, we are one of the best teams in the world in all aspects," Iqbal said in a Hockey India release.