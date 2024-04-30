The Tuesday Interview | ‘It’s all about getting players to peak at the right time’: Craig Fulton

I think the initial games against Australia were very close; they ebbed and flowed. Playing in the Pro League, we had full referrals, but when we went to Australia, we didn’t, and I’m not sure why. In the last match we played against Australia, we had referrals, and out of eight, we won seven of them. It’s just a different game if we don’t have referrals at that level. I felt like two or three of those games hinged on some crucial decisions. We weren’t at our best in the first game, but after that, we were more like ourselves. We would score first, and then we couldn’t score again. We would obviously concede and then try mounting a comeback later in the game. It’s a bit frustrating considering the performances we put in in the Pro League and the training we did in Bhubaneswar before going to Australia. At the same time, we’ve created a lot more depth in the squad and gained a lot more insights into ourselves. Australia didn’t change their team that much from the one that we played in the Pro League, but we changed our squad a lot. We are adding depth to the squad so that if anyone gets injured in key positions, we’ve got cover. Some of the key players didn’t play all the games in Australia, but that’s okay because, as I said, we are building depth.