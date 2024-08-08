Olympics 2024: 'It has been nothing short of extraordinary,' says P R Sreejesh ahead of career's final match

Paris: Hours before his last hurrah, celebrated India hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh described his international career as "nothing short of extraordinary" and expressed his gratitude to the countrymen for believing in him.

The 36-year-old from Kerala will hope to end his illustrious 18-year-long career with a medal when he steps on to the field for one last time along with his teammates in the bronze playoff against Spain in the Paris Olympics.

"As I stand between the posts for the final time, my heart swells with gratitude and pride. This journey, from a young boy with a dream to the man defending India's honour, has been nothing short of extraordinary," he wrote on 'X'.