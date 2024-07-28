Olympics 2024: It was a good wake up call, says PR Sreejesh after close 3-2 win over New Zealand

Paris: Veteran India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh had no qualms in admitting that the tense 3-2 win against New Zealand in the Paris Olympics opener was a wake-up call ahead of tougher pool matches, even as coach Craig Fulton was pleased that the team stuck to its plan here on Saturday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh's penalty stroke conversion in the 59th minute proved crucial as India escaped with a close win to log full three points.

"The first match in the Olympics is never easy. New Zealand is not an easy team, We made some mistakes, but there were a few good things as well. It's a good wake up call for the team," Sreejesh said.