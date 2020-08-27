Horror crash leaves cyclist Jakobsen with one tooth

Horror crash leaves cyclist Jakobsen with one tooth, 130 stitches

AFP
AFP,
  • Aug 27 2020, 17:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 17:58 ist

 Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen has months of convalescence ahead after the life-threatening crash which left him with only one tooth and requiring 130 stitches, his team said on Thursday.

Jakobsen suffered severe facial injuries in the Tour of Poland first stage accident on August 5 and had to undergo lengthy surgery.

"They (doctors) took out 130 facial stitches. He's only got one tooth, his palate is still not healed and one of his vocal chords is still paralysed," his Deceuninck-Quick Step team manager Patrick Lefevere reported.

"He is still not able to breathe properly," Lefevere added in a statement.

The 23-year-old Jakobsen was placed in a medically-induced coma and underwent a five-hour operation, regaining consciousness two days later.

His teammate Remco Evenepoel went on to win the race in Poland before himself suffering a bad fall in the Tour of Lombardy in Italy.

"He (Jakobsen) is in a much worse condition than Remco Evenepoel. Remco's fractures should heal within six weeks, according to the doctors, but with Fabio Jakobsen they are talking about a recovery period of several months," said Lefevere.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Accident
Dutch

What's Brewing

Does face mask protect me, or just the people around me

Does face mask protect me, or just the people around me

600 and swinging: James Anderson’s ascent to pace peak

600 and swinging: James Anderson’s ascent to pace peak

Why period leave is an empowering idea

Why period leave is an empowering idea

Marijuana test for stressed-out Warsaw Zoo elephants

Marijuana test for stressed-out Warsaw Zoo elephants

The Lead: K Gowtham on playing for KXIP in IPL

The Lead: K Gowtham on playing for KXIP in IPL

 