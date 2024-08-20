How Dhoni's reel life inspired Kusale

“I know this is just the beginning. I have worked hard to get here, and I have gotten here because of the support of a lot of my people,” he says. “It’s funny too because I took up shooting because it felt like a nice hobby. When I was growing up, a lot of people used to tell me I have OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder), and it made sense to me because I would always want everything in place and everything in the same order, always.