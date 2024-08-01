How the Olympics breaks athletes’ bodies

Pajón spoke of “what you have to give, including your body, to achieve a dream and achieve something for your country.”

“It looks so easy and so fast — in Paris, it’s a 35-second lap,” she said, “and you go through so much, through so many operating rooms, through so much pain, but it’s not easy.”

Fans watching her and other athletes compete in the Paris Olympics may not realize the aches and pains that they have endured to reach that point. They will surely not see the discomforts that will linger far beyond this summer, sometimes for the rest of those athletes’ lives.

“A lot of Olympians will just push their body to a breaking point just to see where they can go,” said Kyle Dake, 33, an American who won bronze in 74-kilogram (about 163 pounds) freestyle wrestling in Tokyo and is competing in Paris.

He spent years, he said, “trying to find the boundaries and the limits of the human body.”

“I found those limits, and now I know where to go and where not to go,” he continued. “But it’s pretty amazing what we all collectively go through to try to be the best in our sport. I don’t recommend it for everybody.”

Because of the nature of their sports, Olympians like Pajón and Dake have endured a lot. In BMX racing, the bikes are rigid, so the body absorbs much of the force from jumps. Pajón said riders could reach more than 35 mph.

“We don’t have suspensions,” she said. “Our joints are the suspensions: wrists, elbows, shoulders, back, knees, ankles. Technique helps you compensate for that. But it’s a sport that at a high-performance level is healthy, but also not healthy.”

In gymnastics, the joints are under constant heavy strain. In boxing, punches pound the body. In wrestling, bodies are twisted and slammed onto the mat. In rugby sevens, players tackle one another, often while running at full speed. In field hockey, sticks can crush fingers so hard that it can lead to amputation.