Hyundai joins hands with ace golfer Aditi Ashok

Under the two-year partnership, Ashok will be representing the brand in tournaments

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 22 2021, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 14:38 ist
As a part of the association, Hyundai will work closely with Ashok. Credit: AP Photo

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said it has tied up with ace golfer Aditi Ashok.

Under the two-year partnership, Ashok will be representing the brand in the national and international tournaments.

Through this association, the company aims to strengthen the brand's voice, spirit and innovative approach to further prioritise customer interests, and create new opportunities for the brand that resonates with today's youth, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said in a statement.

As a part of the association, Hyundai will work closely with Ashok, representing the company's young and progressive imagery, it added.

"Our association with Aditi Ashok reflects the brand's vision to inspire people, especially women in sports, to be their true selves and stand by their choices.

“Our commitment towards creating a gateway of opportunities for emerging talent has been a key focus this year. We are consciously advancing in creative formats to craft path-breaking experiences through a series of innovative consumer engagement programmes," Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO SS Kim noted. 

