Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Impressed with India's strategy, vision is to contribute to Olympic movement: Visiting official

The International Olympic Academy, set up in 1961 and housed in ancient Olympia in Greece, is the only institution in the world promoting Olympic education and studies.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 14:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 14:45 IST
Sports NewsOlympic

Follow us on :

Follow Us