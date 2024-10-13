Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

India to host ISSF Junior World Cup next year

"India is a significant force in the world of shooting not only with its talented athletes but also through its commitment to expanding the sport's infrastructure and reach," said ISSF chief
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 12:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 12:30 IST
ShootingISSF Shooting World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us