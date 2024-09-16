India Nets: Bumrah and net bowlers send Jaiswal's stumps flying

Chennai: Ask any international cricketer worth his salt and he would tell you about how important the second season is after a stellar first season.

If sky-rocketing expectations are one aspect of it, the other part comprises of opposition's familiarity with his game and enough on-ground material available for dissection.

As Yashasvi Jaiswal eyes to beat second season blues, he can consider himself lucky that that he gets to face Jasprit Bumrah in the nets, the best in the business that you want to face before real action begins.