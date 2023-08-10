India top group even with room to improve

As top teams must do, India have done one thing well in each of their matches so far: to identify an area to improve. After the match against China, conceding two goals to defensive mistakes was seen as soft. Against Japan, a PC conversion rate of 1/14 was surely not ideal, though equal credit was given to the visitors’ set-piece defence.

Against Korea, the team invited pressure by conceding a series of PCs late on, letting in a goal to make it tighter than it needed to be. In the high-profile match against Pakistan, the start wasn’t admittedly good and if the away team had scored first (like Japan did) perhaps the complexion could have changed a bit.

And yet, from all these situations, India still did enough to emerge with four wins and a draw, with 20 goals scored and just five conceded in the sweltering Chennai humidity. It is a return that Harmanpreet and Fulton are bound to be satisfied with, overall. That there is still room to improve augurs well for the Indian team ahead of the semifinal against Japan.

One of those areas will have to be better conversion in the final third. While penalty corner conversion was just around 7% against Japan, and a slightly better 33.33% against Korea and Malaysia, Harmanpreet was in good touch against Pakistan and China. In Varun Kumar and Jugraj Singh too, there have emerged good back-up opportunities.