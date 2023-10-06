Home
Homesports

India win first-ever Asian Games medal in women's sepaktakraw; clinch bronze in regu team event

The Indian women's team of Ayekpam Maipak Devi, Oinam Chaoba Devi, Khushbu, Elangbam Priya Devi and Elangbam Leirentombi Devi lost 10-21 13-21 in the semifinals.
Last Updated 06 October 2023, 10:32 IST

India clinched their first-ever medal in women's sepaktakraw at the Asian Games with the regu team winning a bronze after losing to powerhouse Thailand in the semifinals here on Friday.



Thailand are the defending champions in the event.

In sepaktakraw, both the semifinalists are awarded a bronze medal each.

This was the first-ever medal in women's sepaktakraw at the Asian Games, and only the second for the country in the sport.

The Indian men's regu team had won a bronze in the 2018 Asian Games.

(Published 06 October 2023, 10:32 IST)
