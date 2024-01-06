IOA cannot exercise control over WFI; UWW should lift ban: WFI chief Sanjay Singh writes to world body chief Lalovic

"We understand that we continue to be an affiliated member of the UWW. However, there is a provisional suspension imposed by the UWW which was to be vacated after holding of the elections of the WFI as mentioned in your letter dated 23rd August 2023."

Sanjay, who won the polls on December 21 by a huge margin, also drew UWW's attention to a Delhi High Court order which prohibits IOA's interference in the affairs of the National Sports Federations.