sports

IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants win toss, opt to bat first against Delhi Capitals

An important match-up for the Delhi Capitals against third-placed Lucknow Super Giants as they languish at the bottom of the IPL table.
Last Updated 12 April 2024, 13:47 IST

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and elected to bat first against the Delhi Capitals in match 26 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, here at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Left-arm pacer Arshad Khan replaced Mayank Yadav, who is nursing a minor niggle, in the Lucknow Super Giants playing XI. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav makes a much-awaited comeback to the Delhi Capitals side, along with pacer Mukesh Kumar.

The teams:

Lucknow Super Giants playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arshad Khan.

Delhi Capitals playing XI: Rishabh Pant (wk and capt), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

(Published 12 April 2024, 13:47 IST)
