IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants win toss, opt to bat first against Delhi Capitals

Left-arm pacer Arshad Khan replaced Mayank Yadav, who is nursing a minor niggle, in the Lucknow Super Giants playing XI. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav makes a much-awaited comeback to the Delhi Capitals side, along with pacer Mukesh Kumar.
The teams:
Lucknow Super Giants playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arshad Khan.
Delhi Capitals playing XI: Rishabh Pant (wk and capt), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.
(Published 12 April 2024, 13:47 IST)