IPL 2024: RCB amass 196 against MI despite Jasprit Bumrah's 5-wicket haul

Bumrah took a fifer just conceding 21 runs in his 4 overs, including the vital wicket of Virat Kohli, who was dismissed after scoring a meagre 3 runs.
Skipper Faf du Plesis and Rajat Patidar helped anchor the RCB innings after both Virat Kohli and Will Jacks were dismissed in quick succession, scoring 61 of 40 and 50 of 26 respectively. Dinesh Kartik's stormy innings of 53 in just 23 balls at the end ensured a decent total of 196 for the Royal Challengers to defend.
Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 196 for 8 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 61, Rajat Patidar 50, Dinesh Karthik 53 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 5/21).
(Published 11 April 2024, 16:09 IST)