IPL 2024: RCB amass 196 against MI despite Jasprit Bumrah's 5-wicket haul

Skipper Faf du Plesis and Rajat Patidar helped anchor the RCB innings after both Virat Kohli and Will Jacks were dismissed in quick succession, scoring 61 of 40 and 50 of 26 respectively. Dinesh Kartik's stormy innings of 53 in just 23 balls at the end ensured a decent total of 196 for the Royal Challengers to defend.