sports

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli joins RCB camp; Training pics go viral

Virat Kohli made his first appearance in the training session of his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 18 ahead of the IPL beginning March 22.
Last Updated 19 March 2024, 10:22 IST

Virat Kohli fans were thrilled to witness the return of one of their star to the field after a hiatus.

Credit: PTI

Kohli, who was out of the country for the birth of his second child, joined RCP training the camp in Bengaluru on March 18.

Credit: PTI

Visuals of former India and RCB captain taking rounds of the Chinnaswamy Stadium as part of his warm-up is going viral on social media.

Credit: PTI

As glimpses of the cricketer's training sessions emerged on social media, they quickly caught the attention of fans and pundits alike.

The viral spread of the training pictures sparked a wave of excitement among cricket fans, as they eagerly awaited King Kohli's return to the game of cricket.

Credit: PTI

(Published 19 March 2024, 10:22 IST)
