Jannik Sinner swats aside Lorenzo Musetti to set up US Open semi-final with Auger-Aliassime

The world number one, who also holds the Australian Open trophy, extended his hardcourt winning streak to 26 matches and will take on Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime next.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 04:43 IST
Published 04 September 2025, 04:43 IST
Sports NewsTennisUS OpenLorenzo MusettiJannik Sinner

