Japan hospitalises first Paralympics participant with Covid-19

One non-resident participant in the Paralympic Games has been hospitalised with non-severe symptoms of Covid-19, Kyodo News said on Thursday, citing the Games' organising committee.
It is the first hospitalisation of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which opened on Tuesday.
