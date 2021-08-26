First Paralympics participant hospitalised with Covid

Japan hospitalises first Paralympics participant with Covid-19

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics opened on Tuesday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 26 2021, 10:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 13:34 ist
A girl runs past Olympic rings and the logo of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games amid the coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters File Photo

One non-resident participant in the Paralympic Games has been hospitalised with non-severe symptoms of Covid-19, Kyodo News said on Thursday, citing the Games' organising committee.

It is the first hospitalisation of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which opened on Tuesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tokyo 2020
Paralympics
Covid-19
Coronavirus
World news
Sports News

What's Brewing

Nests of endangered baya weaver birds spotted in Ganjam

Nests of endangered baya weaver birds spotted in Ganjam

Badri 313: Taliban show new avatar of 'special forces'

Badri 313: Taliban show new avatar of 'special forces'

The anti-gay agenda

The anti-gay agenda

Ex-Afghan minister now delivers food on a bicycle

Ex-Afghan minister now delivers food on a bicycle

Taliban must deal with these leaders to avoid civil war

Taliban must deal with these leaders to avoid civil war

Doctors warn over dangerous viral milk crate challenge

Doctors warn over dangerous viral milk crate challenge

Fossil of four-legged whale found in Egypt

Fossil of four-legged whale found in Egypt

Study says Covid riskier for heart than Pfizer vaccine

Study says Covid riskier for heart than Pfizer vaccine

 