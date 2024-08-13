Olympics 2024: Jio Cinema mobile app omits Phogat's pic from Olympics cover. Here's how internet reacted.

The cover picture of the Olympics section in the JioCinema mobile app displays all Indian Olympians who won medals in different sports events at Paris Games this year. However, JioCinema seems to have chosen to omit wrestler Vinesh Phogat 's image from the app, but carries it with other medalists on its official X handle.

Much to the agony of Phogat, she was disqualified by the IOC (International Olympic Committee) referee on the morning of August 7 for being overweight. She was not allowed to fight her final 50 kg women's wrestling bout against America's Sarah Hildebrandt.

Phogat filed an appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) demanding a joint silver medal. Her case is being represented in CAS by high-profile senior advocates Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania, and the verdict in the matter will be announced today (August 13, 2024)

The cover image of the JioCinema mobile app has the images of Olympics 2024 medalists Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Swapnil Kusale, Indian Hockey team with PR Sreejesh, and Aman Sehrawat in the picture.