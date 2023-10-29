J&K cricketer handed two-year ban for submitting multiple birth certificates

"He was originally registered by us in 20-21 as U19 player. He has never played for JKCA. He re-enrolled himself as a player of Bihar Cricket Association. He was registered by BCA as U-23 player with a different DOB (date of birth). He has been caught by BCCI and banned for submitting multiple DOB certificates."

In a release, JKCA said that Sharma has been banned from participating in all BCCI tournaments for a period of two years effective from October 27.