Mir wins European MotoGP to widen championship lead

Joan Mir wins European MotoGP to widen championship lead

Mir took advantage of title rival Fabio Quartararo's first-lap

AFP
AFP, Valencia, Spain,
  • Nov 08 2020, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 20:26 ist
Race winner Suzuki Ecstar's Spanish rider Joan Mir (R) celebrates on the podium with third placed Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Spanish rider Pol Espargaro after the MotoGP race of the European Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia. Credit: AFP Photo

Spain's Joan Mir won Sunday's European MotoGP in Valencia, his first victory in the premier category, to increase his lead in the world championship to 37 points.

Mir took advantage of title rival Fabio Quartararo's first-lap crash while compatriot Alex Rins ensured a one-two finish for Suzuki.

Frenchman Quartararo recovered to trail home in 14th but saw his championship hopes suffer a potentially fatal blow with just two races of the season remaining.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

spain
Valencia
MotoGP

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Judge pens poem to grant bail to Delhi riots accused

Judge pens poem to grant bail to Delhi riots accused

Why drinking tea in paper cups is harmful

Why drinking tea in paper cups is harmful

4 years of Donald Trump as US President in 10 quotes

4 years of Donald Trump as US President in 10 quotes

 