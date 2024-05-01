Jos Buttler pushed for T20 WC-bound England players' withdrawal from IPL play-offs, says Rob Key

"There is a chance you could stay out there. We may feel that if you get through to an IPL final, that, maybe, that's the best thing to do. It might be that if there's only one of you then we'd let you go on and do that… we have to keep it pretty fluid." The group stage of the IPL runs until May 19 and England are keen for their World Cup-bound players to have a few days together, before they set off for the Americas.