Khattar, Mann hail Neeraj Chopra for gold medal win; celebrations break out in javelin star's native village

Chopra on Sunday scripted history yet again as he became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships with a big throw of 88.17m in the men's javelin final in Budapest, Hungary.

"My heartiest congratulations to India's shining star@Neeraj_chopra1, who has created history yet again by becoming the first Indian athlete to win the gold medal at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships - breaking records with a spectacular javelin throw of 88.17 meters! We are all extremely proud of you!," Khattar said on X.