<p>The dish that makes every occasion very special- Ambode. This delicious vada made of split chickpeas, green chillies, and an assortment of greens, can make every special meal even more appetising.</p>.<p>Watch our celebrity chef Sihi Kahi Chandru as he makes Aambode in the most traditional way. Get set for a mouth-watering treat.</p>.<p>Deccan Herald and Prajavani in association with Freedom Refined Sunflower oil will celebrate the ‘Cuisines of Karnataka’ by showcasing some of the best recipes from the state. For the next seven weeks, starting this Friday, Cuisines of Karnataka will bring you the recipes and videos of 15 carefully picked dishes. Three celebrity chefs — Sihi Kahi Chandru, Oggarane Dabbi Murali and Sujatha will be presenting these dishes each week.</p>