Khelo India: Parents must make children interested

Parents must inculcate an interest in sports in children and schools must ask about their effort during admission interviews to develop the "Khelo India" spirit in kids, academicians and sports researchers said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a 'Khelo India' mobile application in January this year in a bid to create awareness about sports and fitness in the country.

Olympian Zafar Iqbal said the sporting spirit can develop side by side with studies.

At the time of admission, parents must be asked in which sport have they developed the interest of their child, said Kanishka Pandey, head of Sports Research Centre at Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad.

The ideas were shared during the first national seminar on 'Evolving sports culture in India: challenges and prospects'. The event was organized by IMT and NGO 'A way of life'.

IMT has started a sports research centre which is the only institute in the country, Ashish K Bhattacharya, director of the institute, said.