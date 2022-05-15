Kipkorir triumphs in record manner

If the incessant overnight rain raised red flags and concerns, there was little evidence of the same amidst a festive atmosphere as thousands took to the road early Sunday morning.

The race day, returning after three years, was a welcome change for the city. It was made even more special as Kenya’s Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli and Irene Cheptai ran course records in the men’s and women’s elite race respectively in the TCS World 10K Bengaluru.

Kipkorir clocked 27:38 to erase the old record of 27:44 set by compatriot and training partner Geoffrey Kamworor in 2014.

Tadese Worku, of Ethiopia, also ran under the previous record with a time of 27:43 while Kibiwott Kandie (27:57) of Kenya completed the podium.

“I was not expecting to break the course record because early on I was too slow. I tried to stay with Tadese till 8km and then I pushed. I felt the race was for me today. I will tell Geoffrey about the record when I go home, I hope he will be happy for me,” said Kipkorir.

Following a slow start, Kenyan Reynold Kipkorir was ahead of the pack for the first half and as he passed the halfway mark in 14:00, it looked like there was no threat to the course record. However, Worku pushed rapidly and Kipkorir followed and the duo pulled away before the latter flicked on the afterburners in the final push.

Earlier, the women’s race proved a very different proposition thanks to Cheptai and Hellen Obiri. The two women set a blistering pace that obliterated the previous record set by the late Agnes Tirop in 2018. Cheptai, winner here in 2017, came in at 30:35 while Obiri clocked 30:44, both well under the previous record of 31:19. Tele finished a distant third (31:47) to complete an all-Kenyan podium.

The race was always between Cheptai and Obiri. Cheptai faced some struggles in the downhill areas but proved stronger in the uphill areas and at the finish as she motored past Obiri in the final 300 meters to take the gold. Obiri eased off at the end but was still well inside the course record.

Both Kipkorir and Cheptai won $26,000 for their win along with $8000 for breaking the course record.

Among the Indian elite race, Parul Chaudhary and Abhishek Pal reigned supreme in the men’s and women’s field respectively.

It was a straightforward affair for Parul who kept hold of the lead for most of the race before finishing comfortably with a time of 34:38, her personal best. Former champion Sanjivani Jadhav came in second at 34:44. Steeplechaser Komal Jagadale (35:28) finished an impressive third in her 10K road race debut.

Results: Elite men: Nicholas Kipkorir (Ken) 27:38, 1; Tadese Worku (Eth) 27:43, 2; Kibiwott Kandie (Ken) 27:57, 3. Elite women: Irene Cheptai (Ken) 30:35, 1; Hellen Obiri (Ken) 30:44, 2; Joyce Tele (Ken) 31:47, 3.

Indian men: Abhishek Pal 30:05, 1; Kartik Kumar 30:06, 2; Gulveer Singh 30:06, 3. Indian women: Parul Chaudhary 34:38, 1; Sanjivani Jadhav 34:44, 2; Komal Jagdale 35:28, 3.