Leander Paes, Vijay Amritraj inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

In mixed doubles he partnered two of the greatest women players -- Martina Navratilova and Martina Hingis.

In her tribute to the Indian champion, Navratilova said, herself a Hall of Famer in 2000, said, "I think Leander played tennis how most of us would like to play and the fun really starts when he comes to the net. He has reflexes like a leopard and runs every ball down if he can and if he can't he dives for it. The passion the man has for the sport is indescribable."

"It is my greatest honour to not only be on this stage with these legends of the game, but people who have inspired me every single day of my life," said Paes. "It’s not because you've all won Grand Slams, not because you've shaped the world of our sport, but every single one of these people shaped the world that we live in.

I would like to thank you all so much for giving this Indian boy hope." Amritraj, who came on the ATP Tour in 1970, was a key player on India's Davis Cup squad over the years. In fact, Amritraj was a key member of two Indian squads that qualified for in the Davis Cup final - in 1974 when country didn't play against South Africa due to its apartheid policy and in 1987, when it lost final to Sweden.

After his retirement, he has become the face of tennis broadcasting, helping in the expansion of professional tennis.

"To my fellow Indians in India and around the world I can't thank you enough. You welcomed me to your homes to the big cities to the small towns and your growth was my growth alongside India’s growth. You shared my joy and sorrows with me." Amritraj praised his parents for the impact they had made on his life.