Losing proud sporting legacy

“Take the (Sree Kanteerava) stadium for example, it would be impossible for most schools to afford the space to host inter-school meets there. Why should it be so expensive to let kids play? Why can’t they subsidise the price? Also, see what happened at a government-organised school tournament recently, they ran out of medals and certificates for kids… If this is how the sport is run, why will children be inspired to continue? You need to make sports exciting and vibrant for the new generation. We need to evolve, and for that, we need to have checks and balances in place. That’s the only way.”