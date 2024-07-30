Olympics 2024 | Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win bronze in shooting

Chateauroux: Just to put things into perspective, it took independent India 56 years since the modern Olympic Games began in 1986 at Athens to win an individual medal. Legendary wrestler KD Jadhav accomplished that at the 1952 Helsinki Games when he won the freestyle 57kg bronze.

India, a powerhouse in hockey with eight Olympic gold medals but minnows in overall context, then had to wait another 44 years to see an individual stand on the podium in a non-team event.

Tennis stalwart Leander Peas did that at the 1996 Atlanta edition when he bagged a bronze in singles competition.

India had to wait for over a century to see a woman wear a medal around her neck, Karnam Malleswari proving to be the path-breaker at the 2000 Sydney Games when she stunned even travelling journalists from the country by securing a bronze in 69kg weightlifting competition.

Although India sport ambitions of hosting the Olympic Games in the future it wasn’t until 2012 London they saw an athlete win medals in individual competitions in separate Games for the first time — wrestling great Sushil Kumar accomplishing it following the 2008 Beijing triumph.

No athlete hitherto in independent India’s history had won two medals at a single Games. Hell, winning a medal itself was an achievement for a country that is still miles away from being called a sport-loving nation. This is the weight of history, almost as massive as the country itself, that sat on the slender shoulders of Manu Bhaker as she teamed up with Sarabjot Singh in the 10M air pistol mixed team bronze medal at the Chateauroux Shooting Range on Tuesday.