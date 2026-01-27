<p>Formula One great <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/michael-schumacher">Michael Schumacher </a>who has been bed-ridden since a skiing accident in 2013 is reportedly showing rare signs of progress.</p><p>According to a <a href="https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/formulaone/article-15497959/michael-schumacher-health-update.html">media report</a>, the 57-year-old is 'no longer bedridden' and can now sit in a wheelchair and can be pushed.</p><p>The report adds that he is still cared for around the clock by his wife Corinna and a team of medical staff. </p><p>It may be recalled that the seven-time F1 champion has not been seen in public since suffering a skiing accident while on holiday in the French Alps which left him with a serious brain injury.</p>.Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher's watch collection to be auctioned in Geneva.<p>In 2024, eight watches belonging to Schumacher were sold at auction in Geneva for $4.4 million dollars.</p><p>The German was a passionate watch collector until the skiing accident he suffered in December 2013.</p><p>It is worth mentioning that the Ferrari in which Schumacher won the 2003 FIA World Championship title was sold for nearly $15 million at auction in Geneva in 2022. </p><p>Schumacher's privacy has always been paramount. Attempts by some of his former staff members to sell images of Schumacher in a distressed state resulted in their convictions two years back.</p><p>Schumacher is F1's most decorated driver, with a record 91 Grand Prix wins. He won his first two titles with Benetton in 1994 and 1995 before collecting five titles in a row with Ferrari from 2000 to 2004.</p><p>Ferrari also won six constructors' titles while Schumacher was with them.</p><p>Schumacher who called it quits from the sport in 2006, came out of retirement in 2010 for a three-season spell with Mercedes before he was eventually replaced by Lewis Hamilton.</p><p>Even F1 team Mercedes have hailed Schumacher as one of the "founding fathers" for their success.</p>