Neeraj Chopra wins Silver at World Athletics Championships

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra won a Silver Medal in men's Javelin Throw at the World Athletics Championships with a throw of 88.13m on Sunday.

It's a historic World Championship Medal for #India 🇮🇳 Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra wins Silver Medal in men's Javelin Throw final of the #WorldAthleticsChamps with a throw of 88.13m Congratulations India!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/nbbGYsw4Mr — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 24, 2022

Grenada's Anderson Peters retained his javelin throw title at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene. Peters threw a best of 90.54 metres on his sixth and final attempt for victory, having led the competition throughout.

Czech Jakub Vadlejch claimed bronze (88.09).

More to follow...