Neeraj Chopra wins Silver at World Athletics Championships

Grenada's Anderson Peters retained his javelin throw title

  • Jul 24 2022, 08:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 08:30 ist
Neeraj Chopra. Credit: AFP Photo

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra won a Silver Medal in men's Javelin Throw at the World Athletics Championships with a throw of 88.13m on Sunday.

Grenada's Anderson Peters retained his javelin throw title at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene. Peters threw a best of 90.54 metres on his sixth and final attempt for victory, having led the competition throughout.

Czech Jakub Vadlejch claimed bronze (88.09).

More to follow...

