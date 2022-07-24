Neeraj Chopra wins Silver at World Athletics Championships

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra won a Silver Medal in men's Javelin Throw at the World Athletics Championships with a throw of 88.13m on Sunday.
It's a historic World Championship Medal for #India 🇮🇳
Congratulations India!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/nbbGYsw4Mr
— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 24, 2022
Grenada's Anderson Peters retained his javelin throw title at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene. Peters threw a best of 90.54 metres on his sixth and final attempt for victory, having led the competition throughout.
Czech Jakub Vadlejch claimed bronze (88.09).
