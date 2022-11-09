New Zealand opt to bat first against Pakistan in T20 World Cup semi-final

NZ opt to bat first against Pak in T20 WC semi-final

The Blacks Caps, who topped Group 1, are aiming to make the final for the second consecutive time as they target a maiden T20 title

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the first semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup in Sydney on Wednesday.

The Blacks Caps, who topped Group 1, are aiming to make the final for the second consecutive time as they target a maiden T20 title.

Like New Zealand, Group 2 runners-up Pakistan are in the semis for a second straight year as they look to add to their 2009 World Cup triumph.

The winner will face either England or India -- who meet in Adelaide on Thursday -- in Sunday's final.

Both teams named unchanged sides.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

