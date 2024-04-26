No mercy for drug cheats: Valerie Adams

From the beginning, my career was quite unique but hard. I was 14 years old when I first took up shot put and I was 15 when I lost my mother. That’s where the inspiration came from and the dream was really put together on the 15th of September while watching the Sydney Olympic Games (1999) and the next day is when my mom passed away in my arms. It was at that very moment that I thought to myself that I want to carry on in the sport of athletics and make my mum proud.