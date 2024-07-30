Olympics 2024 | After Tokyo fan ban, players struggle to see shuttlecock in Paris crowds

Paris: Several badminton shuttlers whose first or second Olympics were in Tokyo, where there were no crowds, are struggling to see the shuttlecock while playing in Paris amid distracting, lively fans and jarring lights.

Badminton's shuttlecock - or birdie - with its open cone of goose feathers embedded in a rounded cork base, can move faster than projectiles in any other racket sport. It usually weighs about five grams and has feathers shorter than 70 millimetres.

In typical federation tournaments, spectators are kept in the dark and a spotlight shines on badminton courts, making it easier for players to see the shuttlecock.