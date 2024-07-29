Olympics 2024 | All you need to know about Manu Bhaker's net worth and earnings

Manu Bhaker on Sunday made headlines at the Paris Olympics 2024 for becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event.

As per a report by myKhel, Bhaker's Wiki Biography says her net worth as of 2024 is estimated at approximately Rs 12 crore as it includes her earnings from competitions, endorsements, among other things.

In 2019, Haryana sports minister Anil Vij promised Bhaker a monetary prize of Rs 2 crore after she won a gold medal at the Youth Olympics. It is unsure if the amount was tranfered as Manu Bhaker, on social media, called the promises 'jumla'.

Reportedly, Bhaker's father made the first crucial investment of Rs 1,50,000 to kick-start her career in shooting. This initial support was reportedly further bolstered by the Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), a non-profit organisation dedicated to helping Indian athletes achieve Olympic gold medals.

The report said that Bhaker is a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) of the Sports Authority of India, and in preparing for the Olympics, she received Rs 12,16,257.

She has been supported through the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) with Rs 1,50,67,390. These funds have ensured that Bhaker has access to top-tier training facilities, coaches, and international competition exposure.